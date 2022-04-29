4,174 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 639,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

FE traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. 51,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

