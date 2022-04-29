$344.97 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will report sales of $344.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.69 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $249.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $19.38. 4,910,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,320. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after buying an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $72,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

