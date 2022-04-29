272,883 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,883 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,427,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $5,171,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,199 shares of company stock worth $10,312,296 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

