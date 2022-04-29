2,570 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,547,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.56 on Friday, reaching $386.58. 135,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,872. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

