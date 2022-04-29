$24.54 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will announce sales of $24.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $28.94 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $118.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $130.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $191.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $232.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of BLDP stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 309,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,385. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

