1MillionNFTs Price Down 1.4% This Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $60,171.63 and $56,447.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.54 or 0.07345968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

