180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Trading Up 4.1%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 37,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 17,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth $99,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,441,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.