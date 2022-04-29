15,349 Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Flushing Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 49,444 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FFIC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,772. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $656.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

