10,783 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

