Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. ProPhase Labs posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

PRPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.