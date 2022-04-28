Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.35 Million

Brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $277.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.59 million. NuVasive posted sales of $271.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 413,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,986. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.48.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NuVasive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after buying an additional 219,982 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.