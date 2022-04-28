Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $21.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $168.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $131.96 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,304,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

