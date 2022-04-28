Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to post sales of $768.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.70 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $625.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. 399,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,470. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

