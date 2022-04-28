Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FREE traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.69. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,518. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $277.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

