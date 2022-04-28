Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Analysts expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) to post $4.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. PG&E posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year sales of $21.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $22.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. 31,097,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,075,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,053 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

