Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Intellicheck reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 37,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,935. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

