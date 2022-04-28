Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. AXT posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

AXTI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. AXT has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AXT by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in AXT by 27.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of AXT by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

