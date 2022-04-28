Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $190.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.77 million and the lowest is $178.43 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $172.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $815.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,081. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.