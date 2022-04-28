Zacks: Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 148,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,121. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

