Zacks: Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,483. The stock has a market cap of $361.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

