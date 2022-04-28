Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to post $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.00 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,771,000 after acquiring an additional 124,045 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. 1,256,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

