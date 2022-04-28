Yü Group (LON:YU) Shares Down 1.1%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.84). 5,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £36.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 240.88.

Yü Group Company Profile (LON:YU)

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

