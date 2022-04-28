YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.29

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.29 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 54411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

