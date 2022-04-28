WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Lowered to $52.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of WSFS opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,969 shares of company stock worth $1,113,352. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

