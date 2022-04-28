Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.17

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 4428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.
About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)
