WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.17

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 19665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 951.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 74,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,198 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 58,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

