Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.90

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 45391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

