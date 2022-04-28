Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.98.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.