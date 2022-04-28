Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Welltower stock opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2,540.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

