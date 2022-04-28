Wells Fargo & Company Trims Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price to $12.50

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.05.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $205,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

