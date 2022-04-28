Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target to $6.50

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

