Walter O. Bigby, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

