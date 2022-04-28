Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives $171.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WD stock opened at $119.20 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $137.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

