Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $37.41. 44,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 49,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wal-Mart de México ( OTCMKTS:WMMVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

