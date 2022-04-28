W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-$27.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.31 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $503.09.

Shares of GWW opened at $495.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.88.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

