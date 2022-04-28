Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. 14,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,163. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

