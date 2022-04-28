Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) shares rose 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.27 and last traded at $104.66. Approximately 4,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 357,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.31.

Get Visteon alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.