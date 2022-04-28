Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $429.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

