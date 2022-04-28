Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.48.
Visa stock opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
