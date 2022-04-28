Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.48.

Visa stock opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

