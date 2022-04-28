Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.65 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

