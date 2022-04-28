VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.95 and last traded at $59.95. Approximately 42 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89.

