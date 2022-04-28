Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.55

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 105572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 103,157 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

