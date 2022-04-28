Versor Investments LP Sells 7,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Shares of MU opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

