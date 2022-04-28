Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemours by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,340,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 15.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after buying an additional 236,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chemours by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after buying an additional 124,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Chemours stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.