Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,185 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.