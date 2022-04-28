Versor Investments LP Makes New $857,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,181.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,007.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,951.25. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

