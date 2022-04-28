Versor Investments LP Acquires 5,102 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $52,225,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

