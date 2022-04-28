Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $8.12 on Thursday, reaching $322.90. 17,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,225. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.70 and a 200 day moving average of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.60.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

