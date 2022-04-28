Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $113.52. 19,424,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,766,430. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.81 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.93.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

