Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRTN. Stephens increased their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.